4456 E Via Los Caballos

Nestled within the coveted community of Doubletree Canyon, this perfect, spacious family home offers incredible mountain views and timeless architecture. This home has it all! It features a prime location with the best shopping and dining just minutes away. Located within the highly sought after three C's school district, this majestic home boasts one of the largest lots in the community sitting on just under an acre in a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to the hiking and biking trails of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Enter the home through the large vaulted living room with windows showcasing the mature landscaping and unobstructed mountain views. Large master bedroom with a beehive fireplace and a recently remodeled master bath. The master has its own private patio and additional access to the backyard with more mountain views. Additional bedrooms are large mini-masters each with their own sitting area and private bathrooms. Slate and flagstone floors flow throughout the home adding to its timeless appearance. In addition to the 3 bedrooms the home has an attached guest casita with its own private entrance. It is perfect for multi generation living or office/flex space. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a ramada and BBQ all next to the oversized diving pool and attached spa. The home was recently equipped with a state-of-the art security system. The back and side yards can be accessed by 2 automatic RV gates. An additional detached casita with A/C, running water and copious cabinetry makes the perfect man-cave or workshop. The home has a spacious 2 and a half car garage and the large open side yard provides endless potential for even further expansion to this already magnificent home.