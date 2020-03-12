All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:55 AM

4456 E Via Los Caballos --

4456 East via Los Caballos · No Longer Available
Location

4456 East via Los Caballos, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Doubletree Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Nestled within the coveted community of Doubletree Canyon, this perfect, spacious family home offers incredible mountain views and timeless architecture. This home has it all! It features a prime location with the best shopping and dining just minutes away. Located within the highly sought after three C's school district, this majestic home boasts one of the largest lots in the community sitting on just under an acre in a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to the hiking and biking trails of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Enter the home through the large vaulted living room with windows showcasing the mature landscaping and unobstructed mountain views. Large master bedroom with a beehive fireplace and a recently remodeled master bath. The master has its own private patio and additional access to the backyard with more mountain views. Additional bedrooms are large mini-masters each with their own sitting area and private bathrooms. Slate and flagstone floors flow throughout the home adding to its timeless appearance. In addition to the 3 bedrooms the home has an attached guest casita with its own private entrance. It is perfect for multi generation living or office/flex space. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a ramada and BBQ all next to the oversized diving pool and attached spa. The home was recently equipped with a state-of-the art security system. The back and side yards can be accessed by 2 automatic RV gates. An additional detached casita with A/C, running water and copious cabinetry makes the perfect man-cave or workshop. The home has a spacious 2 and a half car garage and the large open side yard provides endless potential for even further expansion to this already magnificent home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- have any available units?
4456 E Via Los Caballos -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- have?
Some of 4456 E Via Los Caballos --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- currently offering any rent specials?
4456 E Via Los Caballos -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- pet-friendly?
No, 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- offer parking?
Yes, 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- offers parking.
Does 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- have a pool?
Yes, 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- has a pool.
Does 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- have accessible units?
No, 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- does not have accessible units.
Does 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4456 E Via Los Caballos -- has units with dishwashers.
