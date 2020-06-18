4451 N 40th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65e2d9a0a9 ---- URBAN LIVING ARCADIA STYLE! Urban Living Arcadia Style This beautiful Williamsburg Square Condominium Townhome is steps away from the most popular establishments in the Arcadia Biltmore area Standing at the corner of this location you are in excellent company, with Ingos Tasty Food, La Grande Orange, and Postinos all within easy walking distance Excellent shopping and dining surround you, yet you will also find this home to be the perfect refuge and peaceful escape. A spacious urban colonial townhome in an established neighborhood! This amazing corner home with attractive brick exterior beckons you into this spacious 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath home with extra vanity in the master bedroom. The living room has classic styling with wood laminate flooring and open staircase bright and spacious! The tiled kitchen with cherry style wood cabinetry and granite countertops are perfectly offset with oil rubbed bronze fixtures and black appliances including a refrigerator, oven range, microwave and dishwasher. The kitchen also boasts a large walk in pantry and separate laundry room! The dining area overlooks the back patio which is covered, and the has a block wall, tree lined fence ensuring a private refuge. There is also a gate from the two covered parking areas into the patio and kitchen. Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms, one with separate vanity and sink, and both have large walk in closets. There is also additional closet space at the top of the staircase. This home is a unique treasure! The common areas are maintained by the HOA and Williamsburg Square features two pools, a clubhouse, a basketball court & mature landscaping. This is a must see! Status: Occupied - Shown by appoinment only; DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS:HOA only allows ONE pet! Please check with the HOA if you have any questions. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Close to the Biltmore, Arcadia, Ingos, Postinos, La Grande Orange, The Henry and so much more! FLOORING: Laminate/Tile/Carpet GARAGE/PARKING: Two Assigned Covered Parking Spaces Direct access to Patio KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, washer, dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Town Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1963 YARD: common area, private patio Additional Amenities: community pool Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Community Pool HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner Property Manager: Debi All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



1 Years Ceiling Fan Pool W/D Hookups Only