Phoenix, AZ
4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive

4437 East Villa Theresa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4437 East Villa Theresa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled! Two-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in highly desirable North Phoenix. Beautifully designed kitchen includes all major appliances. Brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Bathrooms have be updated!Location Location Minutes to Desert Ridge, High Street, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley Mall, an abundance of restaurants, close to Mayo Hospital, and businesses like American Express. Easy access to hwys 101 and 51. All bedrooms on second floor for privacy with 1/2 Bath on first floor perfect for entertaining. Enjoy cozy wood fireplace during winter months. Simple low maintenance landscaping. Newer AC. Wood floors in Living room, Dinning room and Stairs, tile in all the right places. All Stainless steel appliances and Washer and Dryer Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive have any available units?
4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive have?
Some of 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive offer parking?
No, 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive have a pool?
No, 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive has units with dishwashers.

