4437 E VILLA THERESA Drive

Newly remodeled! Two-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in highly desirable North Phoenix. Beautifully designed kitchen includes all major appliances. Brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Bathrooms have be updated!Location Location Minutes to Desert Ridge, High Street, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley Mall, an abundance of restaurants, close to Mayo Hospital, and businesses like American Express. Easy access to hwys 101 and 51. All bedrooms on second floor for privacy with 1/2 Bath on first floor perfect for entertaining. Enjoy cozy wood fireplace during winter months. Simple low maintenance landscaping. Newer AC. Wood floors in Living room, Dinning room and Stairs, tile in all the right places. All Stainless steel appliances and Washer and Dryer Included.