4431 E MELINDA Lane

Live in the heart of Desert Ridge, right next to all the shopping, dining, and activities that you could ever dream of. This corner lot is one of the largest in the neighborhood, giving you ample space in the backyard. The beautiful kitchen features granite countertops, lots of counter space, and stainless steel appliances (including the fridge). In the master bathroom suite, you will find a separate tub and shower as well as matching granite. The den has a built in desk and can function as an office or a 4th bedroom. This is a great home and is sure to rent fast!