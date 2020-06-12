4425 S. 8th St # 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious, updated, and freshly painted 4 bedroom and 2 bath unit is front unit in a duplex located below market value and available August 1, 2019. Small dogs are allowed.

Shared laundry facilities with other tenant in duplex are included.

Water and trash services are included in your monthly rent.

This unit contains a refrigerator, stove and forced AC in all rooms and ceiling fans.

This is a super value and won't last. Call today!



Close to light rail, groceries, Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.