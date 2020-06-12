All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4425 S. 8th St # 1
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:45 AM

4425 S. 8th St # 1

4425 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4425 South 8th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious, updated, and freshly painted 4 bedroom and 2 bath unit is front unit in a duplex located below market value and available August 1, 2019. Small dogs are allowed.
Shared laundry facilities with other tenant in duplex are included.
Water and trash services are included in your monthly rent.
This unit contains a refrigerator, stove and forced AC in all rooms and ceiling fans.
This is a super value and won't last. Call today!

Close to light rail, groceries, Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 S. 8th St # 1 have any available units?
4425 S. 8th St # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 S. 8th St # 1 have?
Some of 4425 S. 8th St # 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 S. 8th St # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4425 S. 8th St # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 S. 8th St # 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4425 S. 8th St # 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4425 S. 8th St # 1 offer parking?
No, 4425 S. 8th St # 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4425 S. 8th St # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 S. 8th St # 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 S. 8th St # 1 have a pool?
No, 4425 S. 8th St # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4425 S. 8th St # 1 have accessible units?
No, 4425 S. 8th St # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 S. 8th St # 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4425 S. 8th St # 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
