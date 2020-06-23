4413 N 19TH Drive

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY!! This is a wonderful single-level home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the Melrose Estates community of Phoenix! This floorplan has a large family room, dining area, and newer features like tile flooring and upgraded vanities. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of natural light. The huge backyard includes a sparkling swimming pool, RV access with covered parking and much more. Don't miss this home, schedule a tour today!