Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4413 N 19TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4413 N 19TH Drive

4413 North 19th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4413 North 19th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
MOVE-IN READY!! This is a wonderful single-level home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the Melrose Estates community of Phoenix! This floorplan has a large family room, dining area, and newer features like tile flooring and upgraded vanities. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of natural light. The huge backyard includes a sparkling swimming pool, RV access with covered parking and much more. Don't miss this home, schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 N 19TH Drive have any available units?
4413 N 19TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 N 19TH Drive have?
Some of 4413 N 19TH Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 N 19TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4413 N 19TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 N 19TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4413 N 19TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4413 N 19TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4413 N 19TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 4413 N 19TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 N 19TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 N 19TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4413 N 19TH Drive has a pool.
Does 4413 N 19TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4413 N 19TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 N 19TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 N 19TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
