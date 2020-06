Amenities

Playground across the street and open green areas. Open floorplan with a kitchen island and three bedrooms, two baths spllt floor plan with tons of TILE. Bring your washer, dryer and fridge. No pets. Available now and won't last long! Brand new dishwasher will be installed once tenant moves in. Bonus space is a nice little built in office nook space off the hallway (not an actual 4th room).