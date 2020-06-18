4390 E RENEE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool

Beautifully landscaped community with pleasant tree lined sidewalk, sparkling community pool basketball court & Parks! Fabulous 3BR/3BA home with extensive use of tile, cherrywood cabinetry & SS appliances. Open & Spacious floorpan with large great room, eat-in kitchen with built in desk area. Large master suite with walk-in closet a plus. Enjoy all of the conveniences of tis maintenance free picturesque community w/gated key access to the Central AZ canal making fro easy access to running trails, the Horse Lovers Park for hiking & MTN biking plus reach 11 beautiful paved walking trails & ponds! Home located near the 51, loop 101 & Desert Ridge, perfect for Shopping, Dinning & Entertainment! Location, Location, Location!!!