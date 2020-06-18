4390 E RENEE Drive

Amenities
Beautifully landscaped community with pleasant tree lined sidewalk, sparkling community pool basketball court & Parks! Fabulous 3BR/3BA home with extensive use of tile, cherrywood cabinetry & SS appliances. Open & Spacious floorpan with large great room, eat-in kitchen with built in desk area. Large master suite with walk-in closet a plus. Enjoy all of the conveniences of tis maintenance free picturesque community w/gated key access to the Central AZ canal making fro easy access to running trails, the Horse Lovers Park for hiking & MTN biking plus reach 11 beautiful paved walking trails & ponds! Home located near the 51, loop 101 & Desert Ridge, perfect for Shopping, Dinning & Entertainment! Location, Location, Location!!!