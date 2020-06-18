All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4390 E RENEE Drive

4390 East Renee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4390 East Renee Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
Beautifully landscaped community with pleasant tree lined sidewalk, sparkling community pool basketball court & Parks! Fabulous 3BR/3BA home with extensive use of tile, cherrywood cabinetry & SS appliances. Open & Spacious floorpan with large great room, eat-in kitchen with built in desk area. Large master suite with walk-in closet a plus. Enjoy all of the conveniences of tis maintenance free picturesque community w/gated key access to the Central AZ canal making fro easy access to running trails, the Horse Lovers Park for hiking & MTN biking plus reach 11 beautiful paved walking trails & ponds! Home located near the 51, loop 101 & Desert Ridge, perfect for Shopping, Dinning & Entertainment! Location, Location, Location!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4390 E RENEE Drive have any available units?
4390 E RENEE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4390 E RENEE Drive have?
Some of 4390 E RENEE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4390 E RENEE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4390 E RENEE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 E RENEE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4390 E RENEE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4390 E RENEE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4390 E RENEE Drive does offer parking.
Does 4390 E RENEE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4390 E RENEE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 E RENEE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4390 E RENEE Drive has a pool.
Does 4390 E RENEE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4390 E RENEE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 E RENEE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4390 E RENEE Drive has units with dishwashers.
