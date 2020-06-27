4381 N 24TH Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Location! Gorgeous townhome located in the prestigious gated Biltmore Jewel with beautiful upgrades throughout. Stainless steel appliances, walnut cabinetrywith pull out shelves, granite counter tops with full backsplash. Office/Den located on the main living area, with both the master and guest bedroom located ontop floor with ensuite baths. Bathrooms have stone flooring, vanities and showers, and oil rubbed bronze fixtures. Anderson windows, Kohler sinks, 5'' plankfloors, french doors, custom wrought iron banisters, window treatments, ceiling fans, closet organizers, wired for alarm and surround sound. 2-car garage withepoxy floor. View of the community pool/spa located in a gated resort community with easy access to shopping, great restaurants and the 51.