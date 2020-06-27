All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4381 N 24TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4381 N 24TH Way
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:28 PM

4381 N 24TH Way

4381 North 24th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4381 North 24th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Acres

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Location! Gorgeous townhome located in the prestigious gated Biltmore Jewel with beautiful upgrades throughout. Stainless steel appliances, walnut cabinetrywith pull out shelves, granite counter tops with full backsplash. Office/Den located on the main living area, with both the master and guest bedroom located ontop floor with ensuite baths. Bathrooms have stone flooring, vanities and showers, and oil rubbed bronze fixtures. Anderson windows, Kohler sinks, 5'' plankfloors, french doors, custom wrought iron banisters, window treatments, ceiling fans, closet organizers, wired for alarm and surround sound. 2-car garage withepoxy floor. View of the community pool/spa located in a gated resort community with easy access to shopping, great restaurants and the 51.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 N 24TH Way have any available units?
4381 N 24TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4381 N 24TH Way have?
Some of 4381 N 24TH Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4381 N 24TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
4381 N 24TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 N 24TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 4381 N 24TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4381 N 24TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 4381 N 24TH Way offers parking.
Does 4381 N 24TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4381 N 24TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 N 24TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 4381 N 24TH Way has a pool.
Does 4381 N 24TH Way have accessible units?
No, 4381 N 24TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 N 24TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4381 N 24TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College