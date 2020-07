4380 E RENEE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage

TATUM VILLAGE !! AN AMAZING GATED NEIGHBORHOOD! SINGLE FAMILY, 2 STORY, ZERO LOT LINE HOME!! NO CONNECTING WALLS! SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN A SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION. JUST OFF 101 AND NEAR MAYO HOSPITAL!! DESERT RIDGE AND PARADISE VALLEY MALL!! 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS!! MASTER WALK IN SHOWER AND WALK IN CLOSET! !ALL ON 2ND FLOOR INCLUDING THE WASHER AND DRYER! ALSO AN ALCOVE FOR YOUR DESK!! DOWNSTAIRS IS THE STONED KITCHEN AREA WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS!! OPEN LIVING SPACE ON FIRST FLOOR!! PLUS POPULAR COMMUNITY WITH A RESORT STYLE POOL, COMMUNITY POOL, COMMUNITY BASKETBALL COURT, TWO PARKS AND A RAMADA WITH A BBQ!! ACCESS TO THE CANAL RUNNING TRAIL! HUGE 2 CAR GARAGE!! HOME IS RIGHT INSIDE THE GATE A QUICK IN AND OUT LOCATION!! MOVE IN READY!!