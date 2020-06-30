All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:26 AM

4374 N 36TH Street

4374 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4374 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
Bottom floor unit, fabulous location in Arcadia Lite. Walk or bike to your favorite restaurants and a short commute to hiking trails, downtown Scottsdale and the Biltmore, Camelback corridor. Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms nestled inside the community by the courtyard and pool. Fresh paint throughout, new tile floor, remodeled bathrooms, new toilets, new faucets, new ceiling fans, new lighting fixtures, all new stainless steel appliances, new garbage disposal, and interior washer and dryer. This location can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4374 N 36TH Street have any available units?
4374 N 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4374 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 4374 N 36TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4374 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4374 N 36TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4374 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4374 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4374 N 36TH Street offer parking?
No, 4374 N 36TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4374 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4374 N 36TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4374 N 36TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4374 N 36TH Street has a pool.
Does 4374 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4374 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4374 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4374 N 36TH Street has units with dishwashers.

