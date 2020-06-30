4374 N 36TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill

Bottom floor unit, fabulous location in Arcadia Lite. Walk or bike to your favorite restaurants and a short commute to hiking trails, downtown Scottsdale and the Biltmore, Camelback corridor. Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms nestled inside the community by the courtyard and pool. Fresh paint throughout, new tile floor, remodeled bathrooms, new toilets, new faucets, new ceiling fans, new lighting fixtures, all new stainless steel appliances, new garbage disposal, and interior washer and dryer. This location can't be beat!