4370 E HARTFORD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine 3 bedrooms & 2 bath home is move-in ready. A private side entry with vaulted ceilings, fresh interior paint and an open floor plan. Bonus brand new plush carpeting. Dual-pane windows dressed in wide blinds let in just the right amount of natural light. Gorgeous slab granite, hardwood cabinets and white appliances in the updated kitchen. Expansive family room opens to the dining room for easy entertaining. Lovely master with dual sinks, soak tub and generous walk-in closet. Covered patio, raised garden bed and mature citrus in a beautiful back yard. Includes washer/dryer & refrigerator.