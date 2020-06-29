All apartments in Phoenix
4370 E HARTFORD Avenue

4370 East Hartford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4370 East Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine 3 bedrooms & 2 bath home is move-in ready. A private side entry with vaulted ceilings, fresh interior paint and an open floor plan. Bonus brand new plush carpeting. Dual-pane windows dressed in wide blinds let in just the right amount of natural light. Gorgeous slab granite, hardwood cabinets and white appliances in the updated kitchen. Expansive family room opens to the dining room for easy entertaining. Lovely master with dual sinks, soak tub and generous walk-in closet. Covered patio, raised garden bed and mature citrus in a beautiful back yard. Includes washer/dryer & refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue have any available units?
4370 E HARTFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue have?
Some of 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4370 E HARTFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4370 E HARTFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

