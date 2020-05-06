All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

4332 E Michelle Dr.

4332 East Michelle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4332 East Michelle Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South of Desert Ridge - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home - Just under 3 Miles South of Desert Ridge Market Place and the Loop 101 Freeway, this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home offers low maintenance living in a prime location. With a Desert Front and Backyard, Tile throughout all living areas, and convenient location, you will not want to miss out on the opportunity to call this place HOME!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $1,550.00 + tax
Security Deposit - $1,550.00
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250

Call to set up a private viewing!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5154753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 E Michelle Dr. have any available units?
4332 E Michelle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4332 E Michelle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4332 E Michelle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 E Michelle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4332 E Michelle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4332 E Michelle Dr. offer parking?
No, 4332 E Michelle Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4332 E Michelle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 E Michelle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 E Michelle Dr. have a pool?
No, 4332 E Michelle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4332 E Michelle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4332 E Michelle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 E Michelle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4332 E Michelle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4332 E Michelle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4332 E Michelle Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
