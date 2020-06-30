All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street

4326 East Calle Feliz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4326 East Calle Feliz, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Adorable 1/4 acre Bungalow home in the heart of it all! Located in the highly desired Hopi School district, near Kachina Park, and some of Arcadia's favorite spots such as; LGO, Ingo's, Buck & Rider and the Henry. This recently remodeled home includes; New Roof, New AC, New Windows, New styling updates throughout along with an addition to accommodate a new spacious master bathroom. Floor to ceiling detached glass office overlooking the newly done pool is perfect for secluded privacy from the main house. Come see this charming Arcadia bungalow !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street have any available units?
4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street have?
Some of 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street currently offering any rent specials?
4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street pet-friendly?
No, 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street offer parking?
No, 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street does not offer parking.
Does 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street have a pool?
Yes, 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street has a pool.
Does 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street have accessible units?
No, 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4326 E CALLE FELIZ Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College