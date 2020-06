Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

HAS TO BE ONE OF THE NICEST RENTALS AANYWHERE AROUND AT THIS PRICE RANGE.A BEAUTIFUL HOME THAT HAS ONLY BEEN A RENTAL A SHORT TIME.THIS HOME WAS DONE IN HIGH QUALITY THAT BELONG IN LUXURY HOMES. GREAT CORNER LOT WITH OUTDOOR FIREPLACE AND BUILT IN BBQ AS WELL.SOME OF THE FINISHES INCLUDE QUARTZ COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES WITH BUILT IN OVENS, WOOD FLOORING AND SO MUCH MORE.TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FIRST $65 OF ANY TRADE CALL FOR REPAIRS PAST 30 DAYS OF TENANCY.