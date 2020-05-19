All apartments in Phoenix
4303 W. Sandra Cir.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

4303 W. Sandra Cir.

4303 West Sandra Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4303 West Sandra Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Bellair

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful NE Glendale home is in immaculate condition! Huge cul-de-sac lot includes large grass front and rear yards. Charming interior has custom paint, wood & tile flooring & brick wood burning fireplace. Open kitchen features tile counters, backsplash & all appliances included. 3 bed/2 bath floor-plan has family room, formal dining and living room near fireplace. Master suite boasts a walk-in closet & private bathroom with double sinks. Location is fantastic in the Bellair community with access to community pool, parks, tennis courts, playground & golf course! Landscape Maintenance Also Included!!!!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 W. Sandra Cir. have any available units?
4303 W. Sandra Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 W. Sandra Cir. have?
Some of 4303 W. Sandra Cir.'s amenities include walk in closets, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 W. Sandra Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
4303 W. Sandra Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 W. Sandra Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 4303 W. Sandra Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4303 W. Sandra Cir. offer parking?
No, 4303 W. Sandra Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 4303 W. Sandra Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 W. Sandra Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 W. Sandra Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 4303 W. Sandra Cir. has a pool.
Does 4303 W. Sandra Cir. have accessible units?
No, 4303 W. Sandra Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 W. Sandra Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4303 W. Sandra Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
