4303 W. Sandra Cir.

Amenities
Beautiful NE Glendale home is in immaculate condition! Huge cul-de-sac lot includes large grass front and rear yards. Charming interior has custom paint, wood & tile flooring & brick wood burning fireplace. Open kitchen features tile counters, backsplash & all appliances included. 3 bed/2 bath floor-plan has family room, formal dining and living room near fireplace. Master suite boasts a walk-in closet & private bathroom with double sinks. Location is fantastic in the Bellair community with access to community pool, parks, tennis courts, playground & golf course! Landscape Maintenance Also Included!!!!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.