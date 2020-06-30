4301 E. Rockledge Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

AVAILABLE 4/17/2020!!! - Super Cute single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ahwatukee! This home sits on an elevated cul-de-sac lot with mountain views. Nice, open and airy floorplan. Spacious kitchen and family room. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Covered patio and large grassy backyard. Two car garage. Enjoy the community pools, parks and rec centers. All this and the Kyrene School District. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2770215)