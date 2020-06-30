All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4301 E. Rockledge Circle

4301 East Rockledge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4301 East Rockledge Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 4/17/2020!!! - Super Cute single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ahwatukee! This home sits on an elevated cul-de-sac lot with mountain views. Nice, open and airy floorplan. Spacious kitchen and family room. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Covered patio and large grassy backyard. Two car garage. Enjoy the community pools, parks and rec centers. All this and the Kyrene School District. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2770215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 E. Rockledge Circle have any available units?
4301 E. Rockledge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 E. Rockledge Circle have?
Some of 4301 E. Rockledge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 E. Rockledge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4301 E. Rockledge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 E. Rockledge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 E. Rockledge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4301 E. Rockledge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4301 E. Rockledge Circle offers parking.
Does 4301 E. Rockledge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 E. Rockledge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 E. Rockledge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4301 E. Rockledge Circle has a pool.
Does 4301 E. Rockledge Circle have accessible units?
No, 4301 E. Rockledge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 E. Rockledge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 E. Rockledge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

