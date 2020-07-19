All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4241 North 26th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4241 North 26th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 4:47 PM

4241 North 26th Street

4241 North 26th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2066740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4241 North 26th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully remodeled with new kitchens, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance package, and in suite washer dryer modern quartz counter tops, new custom shaker cabinetry, custom tiled backsplashes, in-suite washer and dryers, and polished concrete flooring. The bathrooms are outfitted with modern lighting, custom tub surrounds, Located in the heart of sought after Biltmore, Phoenix with proximity to the Biltmore shopping & finance district as well as Downtown and Midtown Phoenix

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 North 26th Street have any available units?
4241 North 26th Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4241 North 26th Street have?
Some of 4241 North 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 North 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4241 North 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 North 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4241 North 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4241 North 26th Street offer parking?
No, 4241 North 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4241 North 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4241 North 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 North 26th Street have a pool?
No, 4241 North 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4241 North 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 4241 North 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 North 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4241 North 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4241 North 26th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity