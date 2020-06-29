4218 N. 107th Dr.

Amenities
Ready for immediate move in this single story 3 bedroom has open spacious floorplan with vaulted ceiling. Laminate and tile floors throughout. Kitchen includes all appliances. Large fenced backyard. Easy access to I-10 and loop 101. This home won't disappoint! Pets permitted with owner approval and pet deposit.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.