/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4210 North 85th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4210 North 85th Avenue

4210 North 85th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4210 North 85th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***OCCUPIED THROUGH JANUARY***

Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in quiet and clean neighborhood. Gorgeous Travertine tile in all the right places. Upgraded fixtures, window coverings, Granite counter tops. Built in entertainment center in great room. Covered patio. Great location for the attractions of the West Valley including Cardinals Stadium, Coyotes Hockey Arena, Westgate shopping and dining and much more! Minutes from Loop 101 and I-10. This one won't last long!! 83rd. Ave. & Indian School! NO HOA!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480)-568-2666 or email msmith@brewerstrattonpm.com. Or view all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,312.50, Available 2/15/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 North 85th Avenue have any available units?
4210 North 85th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 North 85th Avenue have?
Some of 4210 North 85th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 North 85th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4210 North 85th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 North 85th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 North 85th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4210 North 85th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4210 North 85th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4210 North 85th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 North 85th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 North 85th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4210 North 85th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4210 North 85th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4210 North 85th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 North 85th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 North 85th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
