4210 North 85th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***OCCUPIED THROUGH JANUARY***



Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in quiet and clean neighborhood. Gorgeous Travertine tile in all the right places. Upgraded fixtures, window coverings, Granite counter tops. Built in entertainment center in great room. Covered patio. Great location for the attractions of the West Valley including Cardinals Stadium, Coyotes Hockey Arena, Westgate shopping and dining and much more! Minutes from Loop 101 and I-10. This one won't last long!! 83rd. Ave. & Indian School! NO HOA!



Call Matthew Smith @ (480)-568-2666 or email msmith@brewerstrattonpm.com. Or view all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,312.50, Available 2/15/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.