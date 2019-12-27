4202 N 18TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This classic new build features all the appropriate touches your pickiest buyer will love. Start with the amazing curb appeal featuring a Paver driveway with hopscotch design, modern insulated garage door and tasteful landscape. As you walk through your modern door, you'll be stunned to see the maple wood flooring laid out like a red carpet leading you to a HUGE open great room, outlined with custom white shaker cabinets and massive kitchen island. This modern kitchen design features top of the line Quartz counters, GE appliances with gas range, brushed nickel finishes, cathedral vaulted ceilings overlooking the dining and living area.