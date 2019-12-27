All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:55 AM

4202 N 18TH Place

4202 N 18th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4202 N 18th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This classic new build features all the appropriate touches your pickiest buyer will love. Start with the amazing curb appeal featuring a Paver driveway with hopscotch design, modern insulated garage door and tasteful landscape. As you walk through your modern door, you'll be stunned to see the maple wood flooring laid out like a red carpet leading you to a HUGE open great room, outlined with custom white shaker cabinets and massive kitchen island. This modern kitchen design features top of the line Quartz counters, GE appliances with gas range, brushed nickel finishes, cathedral vaulted ceilings overlooking the dining and living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 N 18TH Place have any available units?
4202 N 18TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 N 18TH Place have?
Some of 4202 N 18TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 N 18TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4202 N 18TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 N 18TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 4202 N 18TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4202 N 18TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 4202 N 18TH Place offers parking.
Does 4202 N 18TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 N 18TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 N 18TH Place have a pool?
No, 4202 N 18TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 4202 N 18TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4202 N 18TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 N 18TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 N 18TH Place has units with dishwashers.
