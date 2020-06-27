4200 N 38th St Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Look no further here is a cute & cozy, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the highly sought after Arcadia neighborhood. This unt features a great room plan with easy care wood laminate flooring. Nicely upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, & granite counters. There is an in unit laundry area with stacked washer/dryer. Good sized bedroom with en suite bathroom. Unit also has a patio and small yard to top it off. Complex has a community pool and assigned covered parking. This is a great location that is close to all the restaurants and hot spots the Arcadia area is known for. Pets considered on a case by case basis. 25 lb limit on pets. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!