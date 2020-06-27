All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

4200 N 38th St Apt 2

4200 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4200 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Look no further here is a cute & cozy, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the highly sought after Arcadia neighborhood. This unt features a great room plan with easy care wood laminate flooring. Nicely upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, & granite counters. There is an in unit laundry area with stacked washer/dryer. Good sized bedroom with en suite bathroom. Unit also has a patio and small yard to top it off. Complex has a community pool and assigned covered parking. This is a great location that is close to all the restaurants and hot spots the Arcadia area is known for. Pets considered on a case by case basis. 25 lb limit on pets. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 have any available units?
4200 N 38th St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 have?
Some of 4200 N 38th St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4200 N 38th St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 have a pool?
Yes, 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 has a pool.
Does 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 N 38th St Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
