4137 W Cypress St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Up for a rent is a 1296 Sq. Ft 4 bed/ 2 bath house with a carport. Tile throughout, and storage shed in backyard. Minutes from I-10 makes getting anywhere convenient. Shopping, groceries, restaurants all within a mile or 2 so it's a great location. Rent is $1,250 plus 2.3% city of Phoenix Sales tax of $28.75 for monthly total of $1,278.75. Deposit is 1 months rent of $1,250 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,500. Total move-in amount is $1,278.75 + $1,500 = $2,778.75.



(RLNE5348586)