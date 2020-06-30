All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

4137 W Cypress St

4137 West Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Location

4137 West Cypress Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Up for a rent is a 1296 Sq. Ft 4 bed/ 2 bath house with a carport. Tile throughout, and storage shed in backyard. Minutes from I-10 makes getting anywhere convenient. Shopping, groceries, restaurants all within a mile or 2 so it's a great location. Rent is $1,250 plus 2.3% city of Phoenix Sales tax of $28.75 for monthly total of $1,278.75. Deposit is 1 months rent of $1,250 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,500. Total move-in amount is $1,278.75 + $1,500 = $2,778.75.

(RLNE5348586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 W Cypress St have any available units?
4137 W Cypress St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 W Cypress St have?
Some of 4137 W Cypress St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 W Cypress St currently offering any rent specials?
4137 W Cypress St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 W Cypress St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4137 W Cypress St is pet friendly.
Does 4137 W Cypress St offer parking?
Yes, 4137 W Cypress St offers parking.
Does 4137 W Cypress St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 W Cypress St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 W Cypress St have a pool?
No, 4137 W Cypress St does not have a pool.
Does 4137 W Cypress St have accessible units?
No, 4137 W Cypress St does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 W Cypress St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4137 W Cypress St does not have units with dishwashers.

