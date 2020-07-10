4128 W GARY Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Newer Construction, lightly lived in since late 2016. Beautiful cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 3 Car Tandem Garage, walk-in Laundry Room, Pristine Master Shower. New community, Newer Tile, Newer Carpet in Bedrooms, Newer everything! Light Bright, North/South Facing. Walk to nearby schools. Convenient to downtown, hospitals, sports venues, Sky Harbor International Airport. Unfurnished Home. Landlord seeking tenants for 12 month lease, non-smokers, no cats, smaller, non-attack dog breed okay, good credit, 3x the monthly rent in income, good rental history. Open Houses held once a week until we find a renter. Contact agent for Open House Schedule.