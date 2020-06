Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great opportunity in great location near Indian School Rd and near I-17 highway. New flooring and recently remodeled inside only. Building is used for office, 3 bed 1 bath house. Ready to move in . Office or house has 1020 sq ft . Parking up to 20 cars.