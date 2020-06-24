All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4119 E PALM Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4119 E PALM Lane
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

4119 E PALM Lane

4119 East Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4119 East Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Mid-Century Ralph Haver home in the quiet Town and Country Manor neighborhood, boast exceptional modern design coupled with a well established neighborhood feel. This home has been completely renovated. Concrete floors throughout, brand new kitchen, baths, all new appliances... everything! Open floor plan, airy, and large back patio, with additional covered sitting space. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, modern kitchen w/ black stainless appliances, & large laundry/hobby room. No expenses spared on this one. Do not miss your chance to rent this fantastic Phoenix gem! Dogs under 20 lbs and under will be considered with lessor approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 E PALM Lane have any available units?
4119 E PALM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 E PALM Lane have?
Some of 4119 E PALM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 E PALM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4119 E PALM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 E PALM Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4119 E PALM Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4119 E PALM Lane offer parking?
No, 4119 E PALM Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4119 E PALM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 E PALM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 E PALM Lane have a pool?
No, 4119 E PALM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4119 E PALM Lane have accessible units?
No, 4119 E PALM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 E PALM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4119 E PALM Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College