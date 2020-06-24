4119 E PALM Lane

Amenities

This Mid-Century Ralph Haver home in the quiet Town and Country Manor neighborhood, boast exceptional modern design coupled with a well established neighborhood feel. This home has been completely renovated. Concrete floors throughout, brand new kitchen, baths, all new appliances... everything! Open floor plan, airy, and large back patio, with additional covered sitting space. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, modern kitchen w/ black stainless appliances, & large laundry/hobby room. No expenses spared on this one. Do not miss your chance to rent this fantastic Phoenix gem! Dogs under 20 lbs and under will be considered with lessor approval.