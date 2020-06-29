4118 E. Ashurst Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Pool in Ahwatukee - Come Quick, this one will go fast. Approx. 2,000 sf single level of living space. Home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room and family room as well as an eat in kitchen area. All appliances included. Home has a perfect sized backyard with enough grass but low maintenance, swimming pool as well with covered patio. Weekly pool service and chemicals included. Newer shower and vanity in the master bedroom bathroom. Tile thru out. Private entrance to master from backyard, Master has a large tub and 2 walk in closets. This home is located close to shopping and restaurants, close to area schools and easy access to the freeways. If interested the application is located in the documents tab. Showings will start April 7th.



(RLNE5686955)