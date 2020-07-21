All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

4109 W LYDIA Lane

4109 West Lydia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4109 West Lydia Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Resort style living!!! POOL AND LANDSCAPING SERVICES INCLUDED. NO ADMIN FEES. This is a fantastic two-story home that has everything. Walk through the front door and you'll be greeted by a very spacious floor plan and the perfect combination of tile and carpet flooring throughout! Enjoy relaxing in the living room, sitting around the cozy two-way fireplace with friends and family. Prepare those home-cooked meals in the extensive kitchen fitted with stainless steel appliances and an over-sized island. Nice bonus room upstairs. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet, the master bath includes a garden tub, 2 shower heads, and dual sink vanity. The backyard offers a covered patio, built-in BBQ, and sparkling pool; perfect for entertaining! Exterior painting will be done on 9/14.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 W LYDIA Lane have any available units?
4109 W LYDIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 W LYDIA Lane have?
Some of 4109 W LYDIA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 W LYDIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4109 W LYDIA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 W LYDIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4109 W LYDIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4109 W LYDIA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4109 W LYDIA Lane offers parking.
Does 4109 W LYDIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 W LYDIA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 W LYDIA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4109 W LYDIA Lane has a pool.
Does 4109 W LYDIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4109 W LYDIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 W LYDIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 W LYDIA Lane has units with dishwashers.
