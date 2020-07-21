4109 W LYDIA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Resort style living!!! POOL AND LANDSCAPING SERVICES INCLUDED. NO ADMIN FEES. This is a fantastic two-story home that has everything. Walk through the front door and you'll be greeted by a very spacious floor plan and the perfect combination of tile and carpet flooring throughout! Enjoy relaxing in the living room, sitting around the cozy two-way fireplace with friends and family. Prepare those home-cooked meals in the extensive kitchen fitted with stainless steel appliances and an over-sized island. Nice bonus room upstairs. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet, the master bath includes a garden tub, 2 shower heads, and dual sink vanity. The backyard offers a covered patio, built-in BBQ, and sparkling pool; perfect for entertaining! Exterior painting will be done on 9/14.