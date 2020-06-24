4078 E. Roundhill Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedroom Vacation Home in Phx! - A truly unique top quality home that has been upgraded and furnished with your comfort in mind. Kitchen features gorgeous bayed window breakfast room, beautiful tile, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has slate tile flooring and hammered copper vanity counters. Fully equipped kitchen and all the linen and wonderful furniture you could possibly want! Cable TV and local phone. Paradise Valley is an upscale part of our Valley of the Sun. 5 minute drive to Paradise Valley Mall, LA Fitness and Stone Creek Golf Course. Easy access to the 51 freeway and 20 minutes to the airport. Call today for availability!
Seasonal Pricing Applies!
Jan-Apr - $3,200/month + tax
May-Sep - $2400/month + tax
Oct-Dec - $2,700/month + tax
Non-Refundable Pet Fee - $300
Cleaning Fee - $250
Security Deposit - $1000
Great Corporate or Vacation Rental!
Visit our website for more information at sunandgolfdestinations.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE1833506)