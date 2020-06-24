All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4078 E. Roundhill Dr.
Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM

4078 E. Roundhill Dr.

4078 E Round Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4078 E Round Hill Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
cable included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedroom Vacation Home in Phx! - A truly unique top quality home that has been upgraded and furnished with your comfort in mind. Kitchen features gorgeous bayed window breakfast room, beautiful tile, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has slate tile flooring and hammered copper vanity counters. Fully equipped kitchen and all the linen and wonderful furniture you could possibly want! Cable TV and local phone. Paradise Valley is an upscale part of our Valley of the Sun. 5 minute drive to Paradise Valley Mall, LA Fitness and Stone Creek Golf Course. Easy access to the 51 freeway and 20 minutes to the airport. Call today for availability!

Seasonal Pricing Applies!

Jan-Apr - $3,200/month + tax
May-Sep - $2400/month + tax
Oct-Dec - $2,700/month + tax
Non-Refundable Pet Fee - $300
Cleaning Fee - $250
Security Deposit - $1000
Great Corporate or Vacation Rental!
Visit our website for more information at sunandgolfdestinations.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1833506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. have any available units?
4078 E. Roundhill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. have?
Some of 4078 E. Roundhill Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4078 E. Roundhill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. offers parking.
Does 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. has a pool.
Does 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4078 E. Roundhill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
