4078 E. Roundhill Dr.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly cable included garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities cable included furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful Furnished 2 bedroom Vacation Home in Phx! - A truly unique top quality home that has been upgraded and furnished with your comfort in mind. Kitchen features gorgeous bayed window breakfast room, beautiful tile, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has slate tile flooring and hammered copper vanity counters. Fully equipped kitchen and all the linen and wonderful furniture you could possibly want! Cable TV and local phone. Paradise Valley is an upscale part of our Valley of the Sun. 5 minute drive to Paradise Valley Mall, LA Fitness and Stone Creek Golf Course. Easy access to the 51 freeway and 20 minutes to the airport. Call today for availability!



Seasonal Pricing Applies!



Jan-Apr - $3,200/month + tax

May-Sep - $2400/month + tax

Oct-Dec - $2,700/month + tax

Non-Refundable Pet Fee - $300

Cleaning Fee - $250

Security Deposit - $1000

Great Corporate or Vacation Rental!

Visit our website for more information at sunandgolfdestinations.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1833506)