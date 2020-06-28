4047 W READE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***NOT ACCEPTING ANY MORE APPLICATIONS*** Charming & Upgraded! Privately owned unit! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath 2-story townhome near GCU at 40th Ave and Camelback. . Tile flooring throughout except carpeted stairway. Dual-Paned Windows! All 5 Remote Ceiling Fans! Spacious Kitchen with abundant Cabinets and huge Pantry! Large updated bathroom! Private fenced easy maintenance yard/patio has separate Laundry/Storage room. Includes full size Washer and Dryer! 2 assigned parking spaces near unit! Very convenient neighborhood close to Freeway, Bus, Schools, Shopping & Restaurants. 12 mo. lease, NO Smoking in unit. Rent includes Tax and HOA fee. Tenant pays SRP electric and City of Phoenix water. $40 app fee per adult. Criteria for qualifying under Documents Tab. Clean & Ready