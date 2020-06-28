All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:44 PM

4047 W READE Avenue

4047 West Reade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4047 West Reade Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***NOT ACCEPTING ANY MORE APPLICATIONS*** Charming & Upgraded! Privately owned unit! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath 2-story townhome near GCU at 40th Ave and Camelback. . Tile flooring throughout except carpeted stairway. Dual-Paned Windows! All 5 Remote Ceiling Fans! Spacious Kitchen with abundant Cabinets and huge Pantry! Large updated bathroom! Private fenced easy maintenance yard/patio has separate Laundry/Storage room. Includes full size Washer and Dryer! 2 assigned parking spaces near unit! Very convenient neighborhood close to Freeway, Bus, Schools, Shopping & Restaurants. 12 mo. lease, NO Smoking in unit. Rent includes Tax and HOA fee. Tenant pays SRP electric and City of Phoenix water. $40 app fee per adult. Criteria for qualifying under Documents Tab. Clean & Ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 W READE Avenue have any available units?
4047 W READE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4047 W READE Avenue have?
Some of 4047 W READE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4047 W READE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4047 W READE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 W READE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4047 W READE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4047 W READE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4047 W READE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4047 W READE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4047 W READE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 W READE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4047 W READE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4047 W READE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4047 W READE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 W READE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4047 W READE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
