Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4043 W Buckskin Trl
4043 W Buckskin Trl

4043 West Buckskin Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4043 West Buckskin Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a4eee6071 ---- Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath coming soon! Features: Lush private backyard with mature fruit trees, shade and sparkling salt water pool complete with waterfall, pool deck is being re coated. Pool service included! New flooring upstairs carpet in bedrooms and hall, laminate in bathroom, tile on lower level, new fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer hook up only inside laundry room, Close to Norterra shopping district, I17 and Loop 101, dogs ok no cats. Please do not disturb occupants.

Application fee $45 per adult, One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 W Buckskin Trl have any available units?
4043 W Buckskin Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4043 W Buckskin Trl have?
Some of 4043 W Buckskin Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 W Buckskin Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4043 W Buckskin Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 W Buckskin Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4043 W Buckskin Trl is pet friendly.
Does 4043 W Buckskin Trl offer parking?
Yes, 4043 W Buckskin Trl offers parking.
Does 4043 W Buckskin Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4043 W Buckskin Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 W Buckskin Trl have a pool?
Yes, 4043 W Buckskin Trl has a pool.
Does 4043 W Buckskin Trl have accessible units?
No, 4043 W Buckskin Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 W Buckskin Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4043 W Buckskin Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

