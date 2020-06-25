All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM

4040 E CHAPAROSA Way

4040 East Chaparosa Way · No Longer Available
Location

4040 East Chaparosa Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HUGE HOUSE!! Very well maintained home in great neighborhood right next Desert Willow Elementary school and walking distance to Desert Willow Park. Family friendly area for kids to play. The owner has maintained taking very good care of the house and is a great landlord. Updated counter tops and has all of the appliances included in lease. The house is large and just under 2000 sq ft so plenty of room for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way have any available units?
4040 E CHAPAROSA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way have?
Some of 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way currently offering any rent specials?
4040 E CHAPAROSA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way pet-friendly?
No, 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way offer parking?
No, 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way does not offer parking.
Does 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way have a pool?
No, 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way does not have a pool.
Does 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way have accessible units?
No, 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 E CHAPAROSA Way has units with dishwashers.
