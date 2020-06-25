4040 E CHAPAROSA Way

4040 East Chaparosa Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331 Tatum Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
HUGE HOUSE!! Very well maintained home in great neighborhood right next Desert Willow Elementary school and walking distance to Desert Willow Park. Family friendly area for kids to play. The owner has maintained taking very good care of the house and is a great landlord. Updated counter tops and has all of the appliances included in lease. The house is large and just under 2000 sq ft so plenty of room for everyone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
