4040 E CHAPAROSA Way

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

HUGE HOUSE!! Very well maintained home in great neighborhood right next Desert Willow Elementary school and walking distance to Desert Willow Park. Family friendly area for kids to play. The owner has maintained taking very good care of the house and is a great landlord. Updated counter tops and has all of the appliances included in lease. The house is large and just under 2000 sq ft so plenty of room for everyone.