4037 E CAMPBELL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool green community

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities green community parking pool

LOCATION, LOCATION! NICELY REMODELED 3 BED, 1.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER WILLIAMSBURG SQUARE! NEW PAINT, FLOORING, LIGHTING, FIXTURES AND BLINDS THROUGHOUT. OPEN KITCHEN TO BREAKFAST ROOM AND CHARMING DUTCH DOOR TO THE QUIET BACK PATIO AREA. 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, FULL BATH AND REMOTE CONTROLLED CEILING FANS IN EACH BEDROOM. TWO COVERED PARKING SPACES, LUSH GREEN COMMUNITY WITH TWO COMMUNITY POOLS. RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET FROM LGO, POSTINOS AND INGOS! COME SEE AND LEASE TODAY!