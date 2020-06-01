4035 E CUDIA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool putting green garage hot tub

Situated on a 3/4 acre, cul de sac lot, this Arcadian dream home is immaculate. No expense was spared on this newly built property in Arcadia (just steps from Paradise Valley!). This home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 4 car air conditioned garage, living room, an enormous game room, mud room, brand new pool, 12 person spa, sport court, putting green, chipping bunkers, covered patio, Camelback Mountain views, and spectacular privacy. Custom built, this floor plan is one that you will adore. Capturing Camelback Mountain views from almost every window,and the privacy of being tucked in a tree lined cul de sac. Large, spacious bedrooms equipped with AppleTV and mounted flat screens that will make your guests feel like they're at a 5 star resort.