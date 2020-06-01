All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4035 E CUDIA Way

4035 East Cudia Way · No Longer Available
Location

4035 East Cudia Way, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camelback Corridor

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
Situated on a 3/4 acre, cul de sac lot, this Arcadian dream home is immaculate. No expense was spared on this newly built property in Arcadia (just steps from Paradise Valley!). This home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 4 car air conditioned garage, living room, an enormous game room, mud room, brand new pool, 12 person spa, sport court, putting green, chipping bunkers, covered patio, Camelback Mountain views, and spectacular privacy. Custom built, this floor plan is one that you will adore. Capturing Camelback Mountain views from almost every window,and the privacy of being tucked in a tree lined cul de sac. Large, spacious bedrooms equipped with AppleTV and mounted flat screens that will make your guests feel like they're at a 5 star resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 E CUDIA Way have any available units?
4035 E CUDIA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 E CUDIA Way have?
Some of 4035 E CUDIA Way's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 E CUDIA Way currently offering any rent specials?
4035 E CUDIA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 E CUDIA Way pet-friendly?
No, 4035 E CUDIA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4035 E CUDIA Way offer parking?
Yes, 4035 E CUDIA Way offers parking.
Does 4035 E CUDIA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 E CUDIA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 E CUDIA Way have a pool?
Yes, 4035 E CUDIA Way has a pool.
Does 4035 E CUDIA Way have accessible units?
No, 4035 E CUDIA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 E CUDIA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4035 E CUDIA Way has units with dishwashers.
