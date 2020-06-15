4034 E MEADOW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perfectly upgraded home in NE Phx with 3 bdrms + loft, 2.5 baths, fenced pebble tec pool with water feature and 2 car garage. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, tile granite counters & black/stainless appliances. Nice size family room & front living room. Upgraded tile floors throughout, no carpet! Ceiling fans throughout. Covered and open patios in back. Low maintenance yards in front & back. Centrally located, closed to shopping, dining, freeways, parks & schools. Don't let this one pass you by, its a must see!!