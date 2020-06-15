All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:24 AM

4034 E MEADOW Drive

4034 East Meadow Drive · (602) 619-1916
Location

4034 East Meadow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1848 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfectly upgraded home in NE Phx with 3 bdrms + loft, 2.5 baths, fenced pebble tec pool with water feature and 2 car garage. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, tile granite counters & black/stainless appliances. Nice size family room & front living room. Upgraded tile floors throughout, no carpet! Ceiling fans throughout. Covered and open patios in back. Low maintenance yards in front & back. Centrally located, closed to shopping, dining, freeways, parks & schools. Don't let this one pass you by, its a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 E MEADOW Drive have any available units?
4034 E MEADOW Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4034 E MEADOW Drive have?
Some of 4034 E MEADOW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4034 E MEADOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4034 E MEADOW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 E MEADOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4034 E MEADOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4034 E MEADOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4034 E MEADOW Drive does offer parking.
Does 4034 E MEADOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4034 E MEADOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 E MEADOW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4034 E MEADOW Drive has a pool.
Does 4034 E MEADOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 4034 E MEADOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 E MEADOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4034 E MEADOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
