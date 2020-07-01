4033 North 14th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking cats allowed

Amazing 3Bdm 1Ba house in an established central Phoenix location. Gorgeous kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern tiled backsplash. Kitchen opens to the living room and dining room area. Wood tile plank throughout the home. 3 bedrooms and a bathroom completes the interior. Huge backyard with a storage shed, tandem carport parking, washer/dryer included. No cats but a small dog is OK. Tenant pays all utilities. Don't miss this opportunity to live close to RT 51, shops and restaurants. Schedule a showing today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.