4033 North 14th Place
4033 North 14th Place

4033 North 14th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4033 North 14th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
cats allowed
Amazing 3Bdm 1Ba house in an established central Phoenix location. Gorgeous kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern tiled backsplash. Kitchen opens to the living room and dining room area. Wood tile plank throughout the home. 3 bedrooms and a bathroom completes the interior. Huge backyard with a storage shed, tandem carport parking, washer/dryer included. No cats but a small dog is OK. Tenant pays all utilities. Don't miss this opportunity to live close to RT 51, shops and restaurants. Schedule a showing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 North 14th Place have any available units?
4033 North 14th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4033 North 14th Place have?
Some of 4033 North 14th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 North 14th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4033 North 14th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 North 14th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4033 North 14th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4033 North 14th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4033 North 14th Place offers parking.
Does 4033 North 14th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4033 North 14th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 North 14th Place have a pool?
No, 4033 North 14th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4033 North 14th Place have accessible units?
No, 4033 North 14th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 North 14th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4033 North 14th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

