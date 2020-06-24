4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2020 FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM. This gorgeous fully furnished and recently remodeled turn-key CORNER UNIT property is located in the highly sought after Williamsburg Square, in the heart of Arcadia. Just minutes away from Postino's and LGO! An open and bright layout with a nice size kitchen, inside laundry, large private patio, two covered parking spaces and great community pools. Gorgeous wood plank floors throughout the home. Do not miss out on this stunning property!