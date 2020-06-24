All apartments in Phoenix
4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue

4023 East Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4023 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAILABLE BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2020 FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM. This gorgeous fully furnished and recently remodeled turn-key CORNER UNIT property is located in the highly sought after Williamsburg Square, in the heart of Arcadia. Just minutes away from Postino's and LGO! An open and bright layout with a nice size kitchen, inside laundry, large private patio, two covered parking spaces and great community pools. Gorgeous wood plank floors throughout the home. Do not miss out on this stunning property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 E CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
