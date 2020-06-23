4008 North 63rd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This will go quick! This home has been freshly painted and ready for someone to call it home. This 3 bed, 1 bath home comes with tile throughout, large family room, great back yard with lots of space for entertaining, and large paved parking drive in. Don't miss out before its gone.



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months’ rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.