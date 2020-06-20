All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4004 E. Chambers St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4004 E. Chambers St.

4004 East Chambers Street · No Longer Available
Location

4004 East Chambers Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
East Phoenix 3 Bed, 2 Bath Gated Community - All Tile Flooring! - RSVP Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 5, 2020

1,149 SqFt 3 bed 2 bath - Beautiful Gated Community - Bright Single Story Cul-de-Sac House Next to Common Area - Tile Throughout - Eat In Kitchen with Built In Microwave - Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Planter Shelves - 2 Car Electric Garage - Easy Access to I-10 Turn, Close to ASU and Diablo Stadium and Bus Stop.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups.

DIRECTIONS: BROADWAY & 40TH ST. - From Broadway go South on 40th, East on La Salle St, North on 40th Pl, Left into Chambers St, Property on the Left.

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Phoenix

SCHOOLS: Holderman, Gililland, Tempe High

$1,400.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax per month
$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month
$1,400.00 Security Deposit
+ $600.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee
Application Fee $50.00 Per Person Over the Age of 18

RSVP Realty
(Pictures are from previous listing)

(RLNE2879604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 E. Chambers St. have any available units?
4004 E. Chambers St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 E. Chambers St. have?
Some of 4004 E. Chambers St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 E. Chambers St. currently offering any rent specials?
4004 E. Chambers St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 E. Chambers St. pet-friendly?
No, 4004 E. Chambers St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4004 E. Chambers St. offer parking?
Yes, 4004 E. Chambers St. does offer parking.
Does 4004 E. Chambers St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 E. Chambers St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 E. Chambers St. have a pool?
No, 4004 E. Chambers St. does not have a pool.
Does 4004 E. Chambers St. have accessible units?
No, 4004 E. Chambers St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 E. Chambers St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 E. Chambers St. has units with dishwashers.
