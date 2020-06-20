4004 E. Chambers St.

Amenities
East Phoenix 3 Bed, 2 Bath Gated Community - All Tile Flooring! - RSVP Realty
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 5, 2020
1,149 SqFt 3 bed 2 bath - Beautiful Gated Community - Bright Single Story Cul-de-Sac House Next to Common Area - Tile Throughout - Eat In Kitchen with Built In Microwave - Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Planter Shelves - 2 Car Electric Garage - Easy Access to I-10 Turn, Close to ASU and Diablo Stadium and Bus Stop.
INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups.
DIRECTIONS: BROADWAY & 40TH ST. - From Broadway go South on 40th, East on La Salle St, North on 40th Pl, Left into Chambers St, Property on the Left.
UTILITIES: SRP, City of Phoenix
SCHOOLS: Holderman, Gililland, Tempe High
$1,400.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax per month
$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month
$1,400.00 Security Deposit
+ $600.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee
Application Fee $50.00 Per Person Over the Age of 18
RSVP Realty
(Pictures are from previous listing)
(RLNE2879604)