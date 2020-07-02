All apartments in Phoenix
4001 W Cielo Grande
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

4001 W Cielo Grande

4001 West Cielo Grande · No Longer Available
Location

4001 West Cielo Grande, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Major Cross Streets are Pinnacle Peak Road & 43rd Avenue.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,585
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis
------------------------------

No Application Fees! This is a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level corner lot Glendale home w/ private fenced pool! Open floor plan inside with ceramic wood style flooring, neutral paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Kitchen features plenty of cabinets, pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, ceramic top range and microwave. Clean and clear private fenced pool. Washing machine and dryer included. Large corner lot with desert landscaped front yard, backyard with private patio, storage shed and RV gate.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.
If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 W Cielo Grande have any available units?
4001 W Cielo Grande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 W Cielo Grande have?
Some of 4001 W Cielo Grande's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 W Cielo Grande currently offering any rent specials?
4001 W Cielo Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 W Cielo Grande pet-friendly?
Yes, 4001 W Cielo Grande is pet friendly.
Does 4001 W Cielo Grande offer parking?
No, 4001 W Cielo Grande does not offer parking.
Does 4001 W Cielo Grande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 W Cielo Grande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 W Cielo Grande have a pool?
Yes, 4001 W Cielo Grande has a pool.
Does 4001 W Cielo Grande have accessible units?
No, 4001 W Cielo Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 W Cielo Grande have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 W Cielo Grande has units with dishwashers.

