4001 W Cielo Grande

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Major Cross Streets are Pinnacle Peak Road & 43rd Avenue.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,585

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis

No Application Fees! This is a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level corner lot Glendale home w/ private fenced pool! Open floor plan inside with ceramic wood style flooring, neutral paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Kitchen features plenty of cabinets, pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, ceramic top range and microwave. Clean and clear private fenced pool. Washing machine and dryer included. Large corner lot with desert landscaped front yard, backyard with private patio, storage shed and RV gate.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

