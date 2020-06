Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Upgraded home in the heart of North Central Phoenix, Well maintained home with 3 bedroom 2 baths, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted and ready to go. Over sized two car garage with lots of storage. Walk, ride, wheelchair to trendy restaurants like postino, windsor, federal. Home in fabulous condition.