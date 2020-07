3968 E WHITE ASTER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

GREAT & QUIET AHWATUKEE LOCATION!!! FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE, NEW BLINDS, NICELY REMODELED KITCHEN, UPGRADED CABINETS, SLAB GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & BACK SPLASH, NEWLY INSTALLED & UPGRADED TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FIREPLACE BACK SPLASH, FRONT LOAD WASHER/DRYER, REFRIGERATOR. STONE THROW AWAY FROM MOUNTAIN PARK RANCH COMMUNITY POOLS, SPA AND PLAYGROUNDS, TENNIS COURTS. HOME SIDES TO THE COMMON AREA PARK AND LAKE AT THE END OF THE CULDESAC. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND UPSCALE RESTAURANTS. NOTE: 3RD BEDROOM WAS CONVERTED TO OFFICE BUT STILL HAS CLOSET AND HAS 2 ARCHED OPENINGS. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING PLEASE!