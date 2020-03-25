3958 E Melinda Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court

The most popular floor-plan in Sierra Peak @ Fireside in Dessert Ridge.



3 Bed 2.5 Bath, with office desk area, 2 car garage, detached single family home.



Upgraded throughout with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, designer tiles. Located in highly desirable gated community of Fireside at Desert Ridge which includes Clubhouse, two pools, one lap pool and one large pool with kids Splash area, sauna, complete state of the art gym as well as a calendar of activities at the clubhouse (see Clubhouse HOA for current month calendar of activities). Many hiking and biking trails all over Desert Ridge as well as convenient access on and off 51 from Black Mountain Pkwy. Desert Ridge Marketplace shops and restaurants within minutes Drive or approx 25-minute walk.



$2100/mo. plus deposits.

Pets conditional.

480-264-7193

www.PMIeastvalley.com