3958 E Melinda Dr
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

3958 E Melinda Dr

3958 East Melinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3958 East Melinda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
The most popular floor-plan in Sierra Peak @ Fireside in Dessert Ridge.

3 Bed 2.5 Bath, with office desk area, 2 car garage, detached single family home.

Upgraded throughout with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, designer tiles. Located in highly desirable gated community of Fireside at Desert Ridge which includes Clubhouse, two pools, one lap pool and one large pool with kids Splash area, sauna, complete state of the art gym as well as a calendar of activities at the clubhouse (see Clubhouse HOA for current month calendar of activities). Many hiking and biking trails all over Desert Ridge as well as convenient access on and off 51 from Black Mountain Pkwy. Desert Ridge Marketplace shops and restaurants within minutes Drive or approx 25-minute walk.

$2100/mo. plus deposits.
Pets conditional.
480-264-7193
www.PMIeastvalley.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3958 E Melinda Dr have any available units?
3958 E Melinda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3958 E Melinda Dr have?
Some of 3958 E Melinda Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3958 E Melinda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3958 E Melinda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3958 E Melinda Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3958 E Melinda Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3958 E Melinda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3958 E Melinda Dr offers parking.
Does 3958 E Melinda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3958 E Melinda Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3958 E Melinda Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3958 E Melinda Dr has a pool.
Does 3958 E Melinda Dr have accessible units?
No, 3958 E Melinda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3958 E Melinda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3958 E Melinda Dr has units with dishwashers.

