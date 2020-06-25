3948 W Rose Lane

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9420d9a07d ----
AVAILABLE JANUARY 2019!!! Ring in the new year moving into this nicely updated home! This brick exterior home is a true charmer. Dual pane windows, updated AC system. They have installed Laminate flooring in your high traffic areas and carpet in your comfort zones! The galley kitchen and bath sparkle with newer maple tone cabinets and coordinating granite-look counter tops. The black matching appliances have updated, low maintenance window coverings. There are 3 separate living areas, including the Formal Living room with bay window, family room with designated dining area attached, plus an additional room that offers options in the back of the home, just off the kitchen which offers access to the back covered patio. This is a great space that you could use for an office, play room, or additional dining area during family gatherings. You are only limited by your imagination! The home has a storage closets throughout out and an extra storage space is behind the carport! Schedule an appointment to view the home today!
STATUS: Tenant Occupied! Do NOT Disturb
PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
AREA INFORMATION: Close to Catalina Elementary School
FLOORING: Carpet and Vinyl
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Range/Oven
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1959
YARD: Grass front and back
Additional Amenities: W/D hook ups available.
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.
Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696
12 Months
Ceiling Fan
W/D Hookups Only