3948 W Rose Lane

AVAILABLE JANUARY 2019!!! Ring in the new year moving into this nicely updated home! This brick exterior home is a true charmer. Dual pane windows, updated AC system. They have installed Laminate flooring in your high traffic areas and carpet in your comfort zones! The galley kitchen and bath sparkle with newer maple tone cabinets and coordinating granite-look counter tops. The black matching appliances have updated, low maintenance window coverings. There are 3 separate living areas, including the Formal Living room with bay window, family room with designated dining area attached, plus an additional room that offers options in the back of the home, just off the kitchen which offers access to the back covered patio. This is a great space that you could use for an office, play room, or additional dining area during family gatherings. You are only limited by your imagination! The home has a storage closets throughout out and an extra storage space is behind the carport! Schedule an appointment to view the home today!

STATUS: Tenant Occupied! Do NOT Disturb

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



AREA INFORMATION: Close to Catalina Elementary School

FLOORING: Carpet and Vinyl

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Range/Oven

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1959

YARD: Grass front and back

Additional Amenities: W/D hook ups available.



