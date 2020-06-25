All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3948 W Rose Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3948 W Rose Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3948 W Rose Lane

3948 West Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3948 West Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9420d9a07d ----

AVAILABLE JANUARY 2019!!! Ring in the new year moving into this nicely updated home! This brick exterior home is a true charmer. Dual pane windows, updated AC system. They have installed Laminate flooring in your high traffic areas and carpet in your comfort zones! The galley kitchen and bath sparkle with newer maple tone cabinets and coordinating granite-look counter tops. The black matching appliances have updated, low maintenance window coverings. There are 3 separate living areas, including the Formal Living room with bay window, family room with designated dining area attached, plus an additional room that offers options in the back of the home, just off the kitchen which offers access to the back covered patio. This is a great space that you could use for an office, play room, or additional dining area during family gatherings. You are only limited by your imagination! The home has a storage closets throughout out and an extra storage space is behind the carport! Schedule an appointment to view the home today!
STATUS: Tenant Occupied! Do NOT Disturb
PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

AREA INFORMATION: Close to Catalina Elementary School
FLOORING: Carpet and Vinyl
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Range/Oven
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1959
YARD: Grass front and back
Additional Amenities: W/D hook ups available.

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

Ceiling Fan
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3948 W Rose Lane have any available units?
3948 W Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3948 W Rose Lane have?
Some of 3948 W Rose Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3948 W Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3948 W Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3948 W Rose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3948 W Rose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3948 W Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3948 W Rose Lane offers parking.
Does 3948 W Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3948 W Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3948 W Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 3948 W Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3948 W Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 3948 W Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3948 W Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3948 W Rose Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College