Phoenix, AZ
3940 W Caron St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3940 W Caron St

3940 West Caron Street · No Longer Available
Location

3940 West Caron Street, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Newcastle Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BR, 2 BA, fenced backyard, shed, fireplace - Property Id: 90275

Utilities included in this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom newly updated home is perfect to raise a family. It is close to fine shopping, restaurants, public transportation, and entertainment yet on a quiet street off the main road in a great neighborhood. A huge fenced backyard has a large storage shed and patio perfect for entertaining and relaxation. The home features a beautiful brick fireplace, new ceiling fans, 2 beautiful bathrooms, built in large bookcase in living room, four bedrooms, large deluxe kitchen with beautiful quality solid wood cupboards and cabinets with pull out drawers and unique storage characteristics. All appliances (except W/D) included. Brand new energy-efficient double pane windows, light fixtures, and extra attic insulation for comfort. 2200 sq ft of beautiful quality living space! $1,600 monthly, $1,300 security deposit, $200 pet fee for indoor pets only; no dogs (2 maximum). Electric, water, sewer, trash and landscaping included. 623-936-8622
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90275
Property Id 90275

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4568103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3940 W Caron St have any available units?
3940 W Caron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3940 W Caron St have?
Some of 3940 W Caron St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 W Caron St currently offering any rent specials?
3940 W Caron St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3940 W Caron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3940 W Caron St is pet friendly.
Does 3940 W Caron St offer parking?
No, 3940 W Caron St does not offer parking.
Does 3940 W Caron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3940 W Caron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3940 W Caron St have a pool?
No, 3940 W Caron St does not have a pool.
Does 3940 W Caron St have accessible units?
No, 3940 W Caron St does not have accessible units.
Does 3940 W Caron St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3940 W Caron St has units with dishwashers.
