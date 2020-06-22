3940 W Caron St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 BR, 2 BA, fenced backyard, shed, fireplace - Property Id: 90275



Utilities included in this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom newly updated home is perfect to raise a family. It is close to fine shopping, restaurants, public transportation, and entertainment yet on a quiet street off the main road in a great neighborhood. A huge fenced backyard has a large storage shed and patio perfect for entertaining and relaxation. The home features a beautiful brick fireplace, new ceiling fans, 2 beautiful bathrooms, built in large bookcase in living room, four bedrooms, large deluxe kitchen with beautiful quality solid wood cupboards and cabinets with pull out drawers and unique storage characteristics. All appliances (except W/D) included. Brand new energy-efficient double pane windows, light fixtures, and extra attic insulation for comfort. 2200 sq ft of beautiful quality living space! $1,600 monthly, $1,300 security deposit, $200 pet fee for indoor pets only; no dogs (2 maximum). Electric, water, sewer, trash and landscaping included. 623-936-8622

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90275

Property Id 90275



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4568103)