3937 E Keresan Street

Amenities
Highly updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ahwatukee with mountain views. New paint and carpet in all bedrooms. Tile and laminate flooring in all living areas and a fireplace in family room. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms, a large pool, and sliding door to pool in family room, master and one secondary bedroom. Window treatments and ceiling fans in all rooms. The guest bath has dual sinks and tiled bath/shower. The master suite boasts his and hers closets and vanities as well as a beautifully tiled shower and step in soaking tub.