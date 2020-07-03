All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3937 E Keresan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3937 E Keresan Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 AM

3937 E Keresan Street

3937 East Keresan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Ahwatukee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3937 East Keresan Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Highly updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ahwatukee with mountain views. New paint and carpet in all bedrooms. Tile and laminate flooring in all living areas and a fireplace in family room. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms, a large pool, and sliding door to pool in family room, master and one secondary bedroom. Window treatments and ceiling fans in all rooms. The guest bath has dual sinks and tiled bath/shower. The master suite boasts his and hers closets and vanities as well as a beautifully tiled shower and step in soaking tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3937 E Keresan Street have any available units?
3937 E Keresan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3937 E Keresan Street have?
Some of 3937 E Keresan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3937 E Keresan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3937 E Keresan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3937 E Keresan Street pet-friendly?
No, 3937 E Keresan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3937 E Keresan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3937 E Keresan Street offers parking.
Does 3937 E Keresan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3937 E Keresan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3937 E Keresan Street have a pool?
Yes, 3937 E Keresan Street has a pool.
Does 3937 E Keresan Street have accessible units?
No, 3937 E Keresan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3937 E Keresan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3937 E Keresan Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College