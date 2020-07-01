3935 E CAT BALUE Drive

Amenities

NEWER, RARE, stand alone (no common walls) 3 BR, 2.5 Bath in awesome and gated Fireside at Desert Ridge. PARK-LIKE FRONT YARD common area setting with REAL LAWN and TREES and a NICE VIEW! Oh, and get this --- YOU ENJOY and the HOA maintains. Stainless GAS COOKING, GRANITE counters, soft water, refrigerator included. TWO Car Garage w/ DIRECT home access thru laundry room (Washer-Dryer included) PLUS LOTS of adjacent PARKING for visitors. BIKE/WALKING TRAILS through the community. CEILING FANS w/remotes. Extra sitting area / work station at top of stairs - window view too. Enclosed PATIO area off the kitchen accommodates your grilling. GARAGE STORAGE. FIRESIDE has luxurious POOL, FITNESS CENTER clubouse, tot lot, etc.