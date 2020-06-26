All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3933 W. Pollack St.

3933 West Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Location

3933 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful/Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home Close to Cesar Chavez Park - This beautiful and spacious 1,832 sq. ft. home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on 2 floors! The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. It is upstairs and separate from the other 2 bedrooms, providing the utmost privacy. The other 2 bedrooms, also upstairs, are large, provide plenty of sunlight, and share a hallway bathroom. The upstairs also enjoys a large living space, great for a kids playroom or a professional office! Downstairs there is plenty of living space, lots of sunlight, and a 0.5 bathroom for your guests' convenience. This amazing property is within a 5 minute walk to Cesar Chavez High School and Cesar Chavez Park. The community also has a children's playground and large grass area just a block from the property. A must see!

(RLNE3333806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3933 W. Pollack St. have any available units?
3933 W. Pollack St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3933 W. Pollack St. currently offering any rent specials?
3933 W. Pollack St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 W. Pollack St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3933 W. Pollack St. is pet friendly.
Does 3933 W. Pollack St. offer parking?
No, 3933 W. Pollack St. does not offer parking.
Does 3933 W. Pollack St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3933 W. Pollack St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 W. Pollack St. have a pool?
No, 3933 W. Pollack St. does not have a pool.
Does 3933 W. Pollack St. have accessible units?
No, 3933 W. Pollack St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 W. Pollack St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3933 W. Pollack St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3933 W. Pollack St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3933 W. Pollack St. does not have units with air conditioning.
