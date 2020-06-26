3933 W. Pollack St.

Amenities

Beautiful/Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home Close to Cesar Chavez Park - This beautiful and spacious 1,832 sq. ft. home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on 2 floors! The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. It is upstairs and separate from the other 2 bedrooms, providing the utmost privacy. The other 2 bedrooms, also upstairs, are large, provide plenty of sunlight, and share a hallway bathroom. The upstairs also enjoys a large living space, great for a kids playroom or a professional office! Downstairs there is plenty of living space, lots of sunlight, and a 0.5 bathroom for your guests' convenience. This amazing property is within a 5 minute walk to Cesar Chavez High School and Cesar Chavez Park. The community also has a children's playground and large grass area just a block from the property. A must see!



