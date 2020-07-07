3926 W. McLellan Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Hallcraft brick home available now. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms - Beautiful Hallcraft brick home available now. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, updated. Property has been freshly painted in the last year, new hardware, new tile and carpet throughout. Bathrooms and kitchen have a retro feel but with the modern updates everything feels new. Large front living room has open walls that lead to the large dining room that can also be used for an office. Washer and dryer included. Home has a large 2 car garage, 2 full storages and owner will leave outside freezer if you want it. Backyard has a covered patio and is large with lush landscaping and grass. This property is located down the street from the schools, 2 blocks from the local park, easy access to shopping and restaurants and not far to freeways. This property has it all and is ready today.



(RLNE5298141)