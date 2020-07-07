All apartments in Phoenix
3926 W. McLellan Blvd
3926 W. McLellan Blvd

3926 West Mclellan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3926 West Mclellan Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Hallcraft brick home available now. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms - Beautiful Hallcraft brick home available now. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, updated. Property has been freshly painted in the last year, new hardware, new tile and carpet throughout. Bathrooms and kitchen have a retro feel but with the modern updates everything feels new. Large front living room has open walls that lead to the large dining room that can also be used for an office. Washer and dryer included. Home has a large 2 car garage, 2 full storages and owner will leave outside freezer if you want it. Backyard has a covered patio and is large with lush landscaping and grass. This property is located down the street from the schools, 2 blocks from the local park, easy access to shopping and restaurants and not far to freeways. This property has it all and is ready today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 W. McLellan Blvd have any available units?
3926 W. McLellan Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3926 W. McLellan Blvd have?
Some of 3926 W. McLellan Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 W. McLellan Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3926 W. McLellan Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 W. McLellan Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3926 W. McLellan Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3926 W. McLellan Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3926 W. McLellan Blvd offers parking.
Does 3926 W. McLellan Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 W. McLellan Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 W. McLellan Blvd have a pool?
No, 3926 W. McLellan Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3926 W. McLellan Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3926 W. McLellan Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 W. McLellan Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3926 W. McLellan Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

