Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3922 East Willow Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3922 East Willow Avenue

3922 East Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3922 East Willow Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Southern East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,550 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 East Willow Avenue have any available units?
3922 East Willow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 East Willow Avenue have?
Some of 3922 East Willow Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 East Willow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3922 East Willow Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 East Willow Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 East Willow Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3922 East Willow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3922 East Willow Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3922 East Willow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 East Willow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 East Willow Avenue have a pool?
No, 3922 East Willow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3922 East Willow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3922 East Willow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 East Willow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 East Willow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
